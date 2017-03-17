UEFA Champions League draw: Real Madrid face Bayern Munich, Leicester City to play Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter finals. (Source: Reuters) Real Madrid will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter finals. (Source: Reuters)

Bayern Munich playing Real Madrid is the biggest match to have dome out of the draw for the UEFA Champions League quarter finals. Premier League champions and quarter final debutantes Leicester City will be playing Atletico Madrid. A rejuvenated Barcelona side will be facing Juventus while Borussia Dortmund and Monaco, who both had to come back from behind in their round of 16 second legs will play each other for the semi final spot.

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 had seen some extraordinary results. The first was Barcelona’s historic triumph over Paris St. Germain. Trailing 4-0 from the first leg in Paris, the Catalan giants needed to make the greatest comeback of all time in Europe’s elite competition to have any hopes of not crashing out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 stage for the first time in over a decade. They did that and more as they overturned an away goal advantage that PSG earned in the second leg and won 6-1 at the Nou Camp.

The other was the 10-2 mauling that Arsenal had to suffer at the hands of Bayern Munich over two legs, with the scoreline being 5-1 and 1-5 in favour of the Bundesliga giants. Leicester City outclassing three-time Europa league champions and this year’s La Liga title contenders Sevilla after turning around a 2-1 first leg deficit was the other big result. It was one that led to Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to say that he would not like to face last year’s shock Premier League champions in the quarter finals. Pep Guardiola was left red faced after Manchester City surrendered a 5-3 lead from the first leg to lose 3-1 against Monaco and lose 6-6 on away goals.

