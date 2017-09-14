UEFA Champions League: Harry Kane double helps Tottenham Hotspur to victory over Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal. (Source: Reuters) Tottenham’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal. (Source: Reuters)

Harry Kane struck twice as Tottenham Hotspur made a flying start to their Champions League campaign with a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in their Group H opener at Wembley on Wednesday.

The England striker made sure there was no repeat of last season’s home woes in the competition with his side’s second and third goals after Dortmund’s Andriy Yarmolenko had cancelled out Son Heung-min’s opener in a frantic start.

Kane had failed to score in August before scoring twice against Everton at the weekend and showed he was back to his lethal best with a fine left-foot finish in the 15th minute.

He then slotted his second on the hour mark to seal only Tottenham’s third win in 13 matches at Wembley where they lost two of their three Champions League home games last season to take his tally to six in four games for club and country.

The only blemish on the night for Spurs was centre back Jan Vertonghen’s dismissal in stoppage time. In a tussle for the ball Vertonghen caught Dortmund substitute Mario Goetze with his arm as he changed direction, prompting referee Gianluca Rocchi to show him his second yellow card.

It was not a night for latecomers at Wembley with three goals in a breathless opening 15 minutes.

Tottenham, keen to start making the national stadium feel like home, if only for a season, went ahead after four minutes when Son burst down the left and with keeper Roman Burki perhaps expecting a cross the South Korean flashed home a left-foot shot inside the near post.

It momentarily silenced the yellow mass of Dortmund fans parked behind the goal but they were in full voice in the 11th minute when Ukrainian Yarmolenko, signed last month from Dynamo Kiev, equalised in stunning fashion.

After a neat one-two with former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa he looked up and curled an unstoppable shot into the top corner of Hugo Lloris’s goal.

Tottenham were temporarily rattled but did not have long to fret as they restored their lead four minutes later with a virtual carbon copy of their opener.

This time Kane shrugged off the weak challenge of Omer Toprak and advanced into the area before lashing a left-foot shot across Burki who again probably could have done better.

Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a well-taken effort on the half-volley disallowed in a marginal offside decision early in the second half.

Tottenham finally got the two-goal cushion they desired on the hour when Christian Eriksen slid in Kane on the left edge of the area and the striker’s left-foot shot took a slight deflection before nestling in the far corner to double his Champions League tally for two to four.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App