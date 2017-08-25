UEFA Champions League: Full schedule for the 2017-18 season

Soccer Football – Champions League Group Stage Draw – Monaco – August 24, 2017 General view during the draw REUTERS/Eric Gaillard Soccer Football – Champions League Group Stage Draw – Monaco – August 24, 2017 General view during the draw REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

After Champions League draw was held on Thursday, where Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded Best Player of the Season award, the tournament is now out with the full fixture list for the season 2017-18, which starts with group stage matches on September 12 and will end with the final on May 26.

Title holders Real, who beat Juventus in 4-1 in the final, are up against German giants Borussia Dortmund and Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur along with Apoel Nicosia in the tournament’s group stage while Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain are in Group B. Atletico Madrid and Chelsea, the last English team to win in 2012, will fight against each other in Group C as Barcelona landed with Juventus in Group D along with Olympiakos and Sporting Lisbon.

Here is the full schedule:

Tuesday 12 September

Group A: Benfica v CSKA Moskva, Manchester United v Basel

Group B: Bayern München v Anderlecht, Celtic v Paris Saint-Germain

Group C: Chelsea v Qarabag, Roma v Atlético Madrid

Group D: Barcelona v Juventus, Olympiacos v Sporting CP

Wednesday 13 September

Group E: Maribor v Spartak Moskva, Liverpool v Sevilla

Group F: Feyenoord v Manchester City, Shakhtar v Napoli

Group G: RB Leipzig v Monaco, Porto v Besiktas

Group H: Real Madrid v APOEL, Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund

Other highlights

Tuesday 26 September: Dortmund v Madrid

Wednesday 27 September: Paris v Bayern

Tuesday 17 October: Manchester City v Napoli

Wednesday 18 October: Benfica v Manchester United

Tuesday 31 October: Olympiacos v Barcelona

Wednesday 1 November: Madrid v Spurs

Tuesday 21 November: Sevilla v Liverpool

Wednesday 22 November: Juventus v Barcelona

Tuesday 5 December: Chelsea v Atlético

Wednesday 6 December: Porto v Monaco

Round of 16

Draw: 11 December

First legs: 13/14 & 20/21 February

Second legs: 6/7 & 13/14 March

Quarter-finals

Draw: 16 March

First legs: 3/4 April

Second legs: 10/11 April

Semi-finals and final

Draw: 13 April

Semi-finals, first legs: 24/25 April

Semi-finals, second legs: 1/2 May

Final (NSK Olimpiyski, Kyiv): 26 May

