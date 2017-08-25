UEFA Champions League: Full schedule for the 2017-18 season

After Champions League draw was held on Thursday, where Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded Best Player of the Season award, the tournament is now out with the full fixture list for the season 2017-18, which starts with group stage matches on September 12 and will end with the final on May 26.
Title holders Real, who beat Juventus in 4-1 in the final, are up against German giants Borussia Dortmund and Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur along with Apoel Nicosia in the tournament’s group stage while Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain are in Group B. Atletico Madrid and Chelsea, the last English team to win in 2012, will fight against each other in Group C as Barcelona landed with Juventus in Group D along with Olympiakos and Sporting Lisbon.
Here is the full schedule:
Tuesday 12 September
Group A: Benfica v CSKA Moskva, Manchester United v Basel
Group B: Bayern München v Anderlecht, Celtic v Paris Saint-Germain
Group C: Chelsea v Qarabag, Roma v Atlético Madrid
Group D: Barcelona v Juventus, Olympiacos v Sporting CP
Wednesday 13 September
Group E: Maribor v Spartak Moskva, Liverpool v Sevilla
Group F: Feyenoord v Manchester City, Shakhtar v Napoli
Group G: RB Leipzig v Monaco, Porto v Besiktas
Group H: Real Madrid v APOEL, Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund
Other highlights
Tuesday 26 September: Dortmund v Madrid
Wednesday 27 September: Paris v Bayern
Tuesday 17 October: Manchester City v Napoli
Wednesday 18 October: Benfica v Manchester United
Tuesday 31 October: Olympiacos v Barcelona
Wednesday 1 November: Madrid v Spurs
Tuesday 21 November: Sevilla v Liverpool
Wednesday 22 November: Juventus v Barcelona
Tuesday 5 December: Chelsea v Atlético
Wednesday 6 December: Porto v Monaco
Round of 16
Draw: 11 December
First legs: 13/14 & 20/21 February
Second legs: 6/7 & 13/14 March
Quarter-finals
Draw: 16 March
First legs: 3/4 April
Second legs: 10/11 April
Semi-finals and final
Draw: 13 April
Semi-finals, first legs: 24/25 April
Semi-finals, second legs: 1/2 May
Final (NSK Olimpiyski, Kyiv): 26 May
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App