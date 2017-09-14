Only in Express
  • UEFA Champions League: Flare endangers referee as Maribor, Spartak Moscow draw 1-1

UEFA Champions League: Flare endangers referee as Maribor, Spartak Moscow draw 1-1

Alexander Samedov scored on a rebound in the 59th minute as Spartak returned to the Champions League after a five-year absence. Samedov had come on as a substitute in the 29th after the Russian club's captain Denis Glushakov asked to be taken off with an apparent injury.

By: AP | Published:September 14, 2017 10:36 am
Champions League, Spartak Moscow, Maribor, Deniz Aytekin Spartak Moscow returned to the Champions League after a five-year absence. (Source: AP)
Related News

A Champions League referee narrowly escaped being hit by a flare on Wednesday as Spartak Moscow drew 1-1 with Maribor. The nautical-style flare was fired from a sector packed with Spartak fans after around 15 minutes, with the score at 0-0.

It flew over the pitch and landed in the center, near German referee Deniz Aytekin, who briefly stopped the Group E game. It resumed shortly after.

Alexander Samedov scored on a rebound in the 59th minute as Spartak returned to the Champions League after a five-year absence. Samedov had come on as a substitute in the 29th after the Russian club’s captain Denis Glushakov asked to be taken off with an apparent injury.

Maribor salvaged a draw in the 85th as Damjan Bohar curled a shot past Artyom Rebrov.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Most Read
    Live Cricket Scores & Results

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 13, 201721:00 IST
    Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
    22
    Zone A - Match 76
    FT
    38
    Puneri Paltan beat Haryana Steelers (38-22)
    Sep 14, 201720:00 IST
    Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
    VS
    Zone A - Match 77
    Sep 15, 201720:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 78

    Disappointed that no players from India in World XI 