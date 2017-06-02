UEFA Champions League Final, Juventus vs Real Madrid: Ranveer Singh poses with trophy in Cardiff, see pics

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh clicked a selfie with UEFA Champions League trophy. (Source: Instagram) Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh clicked a selfie with UEFA Champions League trophy. (Source: Instagram)

The Cardiff stadium will be lit up to witness one of the most electrifying UEFA Champions League final when the defending champions Real Madrid will play Serie A winners Juventus, who are making it into the final of the tournament for the second time in last three years. Real’s quest to become the first team to defend the Champions League title will conclude at Cardiff on Saturday night. However, manager Zinedine Zidane’s side will face a tough challenge against Massimiliano Allegri’s coached side Juventus outfit, which won their sixth Sceudetto title.

If the Spanish giants manage to defend their title which they won last year defeating city rivals Ateltico Madrid on penalties, they will become the first team to win the European title in consecutive years.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who attended the FA Cup final clash between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Wembley stadium, took to social media and uploaded a photo of him with the UEFA Champions League trophy. In his Instagram post, the Bollywood actor said, “A coveted symbol of sporting glory ! The @uefachampionsleague trophy”

A coveted symbol of sporting glory ! The @uefachampionsleague trophy ! 🏆 #UCLfinal @ten_sports A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jun 2, 2017 at 3:49am PDT

Ranveer also clicked a photo with Japanese comedian Daimaou Kosaka, who known for his single “PPAP (Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen)”.

The battleground for the ultimate showdown ! @stadiumprincipality #Cardiff #UCLfinal @ten_sports A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:38am PDT

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 10 goals in this season of the UEFA league, just needs to score one goal to surpass Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

