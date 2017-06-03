UEFA Champions League Final, Juventus vs Real Madrid: Gianluigi Buffon has open mind about Cardiff’s closed roof

Buffon recalled two previous occasions he kept goal without any hindrance from the elements. (Source: Reuters) Buffon recalled two previous occasions he kept goal without any hindrance from the elements. (Source: Reuters)

The first Champion’s League final to be played under a closed roof will create an ear-splitting atmosphere when Real Madrid take on Juventus on Saturday, but will have no impact on the result, says Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon.

UEFA decided last week that the showpiece final would be played under the Principality Stadium’s retractable roof, with anti-drone security reasons cited as one factor.

Speaking to reporters before Juve’s training session on the pitch on Friday – with the roof closed – Buffon recalled two previous occasions he kept goal without any hindrance from the elements.

“I’ve already played in such conditions in Amsterdam against Ajax and at the World Cup in 2002 and there’s no real difference. If it preserves the pitch and the show, that’s fine,” the 39-year-old said.

“I think it’s quite normal, I don’t mind. Perhaps the reason is a bit unclear, whether it’s for rain or security reasons.”

For a city that gets more than its fair share of precipitation, the weather is expected to be fine and dry for Saturday’s evening kickoff in a stadium that often covers up for rugby internationals when the weather is inclement, providing Wales’s opponents agree.

The roof became a major talking point during this year’s Six Nations championship when England coach Eddie Jones insisted that it remained open for his side’s clash with Wales.

England went on to win 21-16.

