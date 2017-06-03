UEFA Champions League Final, Juventus vs Real Madrid: Both clubs stand to gain huge bonuses on title win

Dani Alves revealed the gift Juventus players have been promised on winning the Champions League title. (Source: Reuters) Dani Alves revealed the gift Juventus players have been promised on winning the Champions League title. (Source: Reuters)

As Juventus ready themselves to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff, they’re on to rid the club of a curse of sorts. The Turin based club haven’t been able to convert four forays to the final into a trophy in the past two decades. Since their title win in 1995/96 under Marcello Lippi, Juventus have been in the final four times – 1996–97, 1997–98, 2002–03, 2014–15 and have failed to lift the coveted European trophy in each instance.

But this time when they take on Real Madrid at Cardiff’s Millenium Stadium, beyond the title and the tag of being the best European team this season, they have a gift riding on it too. Los Blancos, too, are expected to be hugely rewarded should they win the Champions League and do a double – winning La Liga and European Cup – something they’ve not done in 59 years. Reportedly they’re going to pocket 1.5 million Euros each if they manage to win the 12th Champions League title for the club.

Juventus defender Dani Alves revealed that prize should the Bianconeri win the title. “The president promised us a red horse [a Ferrari] if we win – let’s see if he delivers. That motivates you more, especially for car lovers. I hope we can bring the cup home and that the president fulfills his words,” he said in the press conference.

Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli comes from an Italian family that is very successful in automobile industry and owns Fiat which is the parent company of Ferrari.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd