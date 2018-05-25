Follow Us:
Friday, May 25, 2018
UEFA Champions League final: Hundreds of Liverpool fans’ flight to Kiev cancelled

Failing to secure landing slots at Kiev's Boryspil Airport for three planes, Operator Worldchoice Sports announced that three of their flights had to be cancelled.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 25, 2018 6:35:03 pm
liverpool vs real madrid Liverpool fans sing in a cafe in central Kiev, Ukraine. (Source: Reuters)
Liverpool fans’ excitement turned into anger ahead of UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool on Saturday night when their flights to Kiev, Ukraine got cancelled. Failing to secure landing slots at Kiev’s Boryspil Airport for three planes, Operator Worldchoice Sports announced that three of their flights had to be cancelled.

The Airport said that due to failure to cope with influx of carriers, they do not have enough landing spots for the number of flights coming in. Worldchoice Sports, which organised travel for the Reds, released a statement on their website apologising to the fans. “We have exhausted all avenues to try and get landing slots. We have had them from Liverpool airport and Manchester Airport and we have applied for slots in the correct manner and timeframe with the authorities. To reiterate, this problem IS with Kiev,” Worldchoice Sports said.

“With deep regret we cannot get a flight on 26 May from Liverpool or Manchester. Unfortunately we cannot put you on any other flights,” the company said. “At this stage we can only make a huge apology and are very sorry let you down on this occasion.”

Hundreds of Liverpool fans, who had paid around £2,000 to get to Ukraine but will now have to watch it on TV from home, expressed their anger over the fiasco.

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson said that he would keep looking for an alternate solution to the situation. He tweeted, “This morning we will try and get an urgent update from World Choice Sports on why we have a shambles regarding fans flights, after the concessions made by airport yesterday. Will keep searching for solutions until none left.”

Jurgen Klopp’s side play defending champions Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday night.

