UEFA Champions League semifinal draw: Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, Liverpool vs Roma

The Champions League trophy is pictured during the semifinal draw of the UEFA Champions League. (Source: AP) The Champions League trophy is pictured during the semifinal draw of the UEFA Champions League. (Source: AP)

Defending champions Real Madrid will be looking to enter their third successive final in three years when they take on German heavyweights Bayern Munich in less than two weeks time. The other semifinal will be between Liverpool and Roma at Anfield for the first leg.

Real Madrid, who are in the semifinals for the eighth successive time, needed a stoppage-time goal from Cristiano Ronaldo to push his team past Juventus in the quarter-final tie. Juventus came back from a 3-0 deficit to make it 3-3 on aggregate before conceding a last-minute penalty.

Zinedine Zidane’s men met the German side last season in the last eight which Real Madrid won with 6-3 aggregate. The first leg of the semifinal will take place at Santiago Bernabeu.

Liverpool trounced favourites Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate to progress to semifinals where Mohommad Salah faces his former club Roma in a repeat of the 1984 final. Liverpool is in its first Champions League semifinal match since 2008, when it lost to Chelsea.

The first legs will be on Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25 April, with the returns on May 1 and 2. The final is scheduled for May 26 at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine.

Europa League

In the Europa League, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are set to clash in a mouth-watering semifinal while Marseille will play FC Salzburg. The first legs will take place on April 26 with the second on May 3.

Arsenal reached the semifinal after late goals from Danny Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey helped them level the game against Russian club CSKA Moscow, who took unexpected 2-0 lead in the second leg of quarterfinal.

Meanwhile, Atletico lost 1-0 to Sporting in Lisbon on Thursday but advanced 2-1 on aggregate. Marseille upset Leipzig 5-3 on aggregate in their quarterfinal legs as Salzburg surprised by beating Lazio 4-1 at home.

