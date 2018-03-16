Champions League Draw Live, Live streaming: Real Madrid to face Juventus, Manchester City draw Liverpool

After the thrilling footballing action, the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 is over and it is time for the draws for the quarter-final which will take place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon. The eight teams that have qualified for the quarters are Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool, Sevilla, Bayern Munich, Roma and Juventus. In the previous rounds, teams from the same countries were kept apart in different groups to ensure they do not compete against each other. But in the quarters, the restrictions are lifted and any team can face against any time. It means Manchester City could end up facing Liverpool, the only team that has defeated them in the Premier League this season. We could even have a Clasico in the quarters. The teams which will be drawn first will get the advantage of hosting their opponent in their home stadium in the first leg. Catch all the Live updates of UEFA Champions League draws followed by Europa League draws.
Manchester City will take on Liverpool in the quarterfinal of the Champions League. The first leg will take place at Anfield. Liverpool are the only club to have beaten Pep Guardiola's side in Premier League this season, a thriller that ended with 4-3 scoreline. Can they do it again?
Here is your headline - Real Madrid will face off against Juventus in the quarterfinal of the Champions League this year. It was the final of 2016/17 season when Madrid defeated the Serie A Champions 3-1 with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a brace. What will happen this time around - Can Juventus beat Real Madrid?
Here are the quarterfinal draws:
Barcelona vs Roma
Sevilla vs Bayern Munich
Juventus vs Real Madrid
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Pedro Pinto 2018 introduces UCL Final Ambassador Andriy Shevchenko on stage at the Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. UEFA’s deputy general secretary & director Giorgio Marchetti will conduct the draw. Shevchenko will pick the balls for the draw.
"I don't have any preference because all the teams are top teams. We've reached the last eight so it means we are a good team as well. Obviously I'm looking forward to the draw. City are one of the best teams there," says Edin Dzeko.
"For me personally, it’d be the greatest achievement of my career," he said.
"But it’s such a difficult competition to play. Because you are literally now with eight teams who each have a right to claim that they want to win this trophy. Every game now is just a 50-50 chance virtually.
"I always believe that luck and faith will be on my side more than the other side. But I just hope everyone will believe in it as much as I do and then we have a chance."
The first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals will be played on April 3rd and April 4th, with the return legs to be played a week later on April 10th and April 11th.
At this stage, there are no rules. Earlier, all the teams from the same country were put in different groups to ensure they do not face each other. But at this stage, anyone can face off against anyone. It means we can see Manchester City vs Liverpool or Real Madrid vs Barcelona.
The team which will be drawn from the pool first will have the advantage of hosting their opponent in their ground in the first leg.
Hello and welcome to our Live blog on UEFA Champions League. Eight teams have qualified into quarterfinals:
Real Madrid (Spain)
Barcelona (Spain)
Sevilla (Spain)
Liverpool (England)
Manchester City (England)
Bayern Munich (Germany)
Roma (Italy)
Juventus (Italy)