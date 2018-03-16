Champions League Draw Live, Live streaming: Real Madrid to face Juventus, Manchester City draw Liverpool

Champions League Draw Live: The draw for quarterfinals will be conducted at UEFA HQ in Nyon. (Source: AP) Champions League Draw Live: The draw for quarterfinals will be conducted at UEFA HQ in Nyon. (Source: AP)

After the thrilling footballing action, the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 is over and it is time for the draws for the quarter-final which will take place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon. The eight teams that have qualified for the quarters are Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool, Sevilla, Bayern Munich, Roma and Juventus. In the previous rounds, teams from the same countries were kept apart in different groups to ensure they do not compete against each other. But in the quarters, the restrictions are lifted and any team can face against any time. It means Manchester City could end up facing Liverpool, the only team that has defeated them in the Premier League this season. We could even have a Clasico in the quarters. The teams which will be drawn first will get the advantage of hosting their opponent in their home stadium in the first leg. Catch all the Live updates of UEFA Champions League draws followed by Europa League draws.

