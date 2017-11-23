UEFA Champions League: After Barcelona tie, Gianluigi Buffon gives away his shorts to fan

Gianluigi Buffon managed to gain a clean sheet against Barcelona at Camp Nou. Gianluigi Buffon managed to gain a clean sheet against Barcelona at Camp Nou.

It was an emotional farewell to international career for Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon a couple of weeks ago. Facing off against Sweden in the second leg of World Cup qualifier, Italy failed to score and saw their dreams to compete in Russia next year fade away. A shattered Buffon, who played his last match for Italy, could not hold back his tears after the shock exit. “I’m sorry. I’m sorry. Not for me, though, but for (Italy),” the 40-year old said in an interview after the match.

On his return to club duties against Barcelona at Camp Nou for a Champions League fixture on Thursday, the goalkeeper celebrated the 0-0 draw in a peculiar fashion. As soon as the final whistle blew, an excited Buffon gave away his shorts to one of his supporters.

The Italian, after the match ended, went to give Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic a hug. The Croation had earlier said that he would not mind exchanging his World Cup position with the goalkeeping great. After embracing Rakitic, Buffon took off his orange shorts and gave it to a fan, after running towards the crowd in his Y-fronts.

Later, in a tweet, the 2006 World Cup-winning goalkeeper said, “This is only a point tonight, but it’s a good point. It’s always a pleasure and an honour to play against great champions, like Ivan Rakitic.”

With a draw, Juventus retained their 2nd position in the table and will have to secure their qualification by winning the next game against Olympiakos on December 5. Meanwhile, Barcelona advanced to the round of 16.

