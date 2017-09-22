UEFA bars Spartak Moscow fans from Champions League trip

Spartak’s home game against Liverpool on Tuesday in Moscow will not be affected. (Source: Reuters) Spartak’s home game against Liverpool on Tuesday in Moscow will not be affected. (Source: Reuters)

UEFA has banned Spartak Moscow from selling tickets to fans for its next Champions League away game after a rocket-like flare was fired toward a referee. UEFA says the Russian champions have also been fined 60,000 euros ($72,000).

The ticket ban will apply to Spartak’s trip to play Sevilla on Nov. 1.

Spartak’s home game against Liverpool on Tuesday in Moscow will not be affected.

The flare rocketed out of the section holding visiting Spartak fans early in its 1-1 draw with Slovenian champion Maribor last week. It landed in the center circle near German referee Denis Aytekin and burned out. The referee briefly stopped play.

The UEFA disciplinary panel also requested further investigations of disturbances at Arsenal’s home game against Cologne in the Europa League last week.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App