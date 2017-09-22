Only in Express

UEFA bars Spartak Moscow fans from Champions League trip

UEFA has banned Spartak Moscow from selling tickets to fans for its next Champions League away game after a rocket-like flare was fired toward a referee. UEFA says the Russian champions have also been fined 60,000 euros ($72,000).

By: AP | Nyon | Published:September 22, 2017 10:06 pm
UEFA, Spartak Moscow, Champions League, sports news, football, Indian Express Spartak’s home game against Liverpool on Tuesday in Moscow will not be affected. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

UEFA has banned Spartak Moscow from selling tickets to fans for its next Champions League away game after a rocket-like flare was fired toward a referee. UEFA says the Russian champions have also been fined 60,000 euros ($72,000).

The ticket ban will apply to Spartak’s trip to play Sevilla on Nov. 1.

Spartak’s home game against Liverpool on Tuesday in Moscow will not be affected.

The flare rocketed out of the section holding visiting Spartak fans early in its 1-1 draw with Slovenian champion Maribor last week. It landed in the center circle near German referee Denis Aytekin and burned out. The referee briefly stopped play.

The UEFA disciplinary panel also requested further investigations of disturbances at Arsenal’s home game against Cologne in the Europa League last week.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 22, 201720:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    28
    Zone A - Match 89
    FT
    30
    U Mumba beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (30-28)
    Sep 23, 201720:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 90
    Sep 23, 201721:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Zone A - Match 91

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 