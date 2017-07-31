UEFA bans Manchester United defender Phil Jones for two European games

Phil Jones (left) has been banned for two games by UEFA. (File) Phil Jones (left) has been banned for two games by UEFA. (File)

UEFA banned Manchester United defender Phil Jones on Monday for two European games for abusing a doping control officer following the Europa League final in May. Jones was also fined 5,000 euros ($5,900), while the club was fined 10,000 euros ($11,800) for incidents which took place after United beat Ajax to win the Europa League title in Stockholm.

Daley Blind was fined 5,000 euros ($5,900) for failing to comply with regulations.

“The club has been charged for infringements of the UEFA Anti-Doping Regulations concerning the doping control procedure,” UEFA said. “The player Philip Jones has been charged for insulting and directing abusive language towards the Doping Control, as well as for a lack of cooperation and respect towards the doping control procedure.”

Jones will miss United’s UEFA Super Cup match against Real Madrid on Aug. 8 and its opening Champions League game. United can appeal the decision.

