UEFA asks referees to clamp down on serious foul play

The call for tougher action on reckless challenges came ahead of the Champions League and Europa League resuming this week.

By: AP | Published: February 13, 2018 9:59 am
UEFA has called for tougher action on reckless challenges.
UEFA has asked referees to clamp down on serious foul play and offer more protection for players.

The call for tougher action on reckless challenges came ahead of the Champions League and Europa League resuming this week.

“We need to have players playing, so they must be protected on the field,” UEFA refereeing chief Pierluigi Collina said Monday. “We do not want situations where a player’s future is put in doubt because of serious injury caused by a challenge, whether it is intentional, or is unintentional and the player making the challenge is taking a risk of causing injury.

“Players must understand that they have to respect their opponents and show the same positive behavior to them that they would want to receive themselves.”

