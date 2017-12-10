UAE’s Al Jazira to face Real Madrid in Club World Cup semifinals

Al Jazira’s Ali Mabkhout celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. (Source: Reuters) Al Jazira’s Ali Mabkhout celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. (Source: Reuters)

Host club Al Jazira beat Japan’s Urawa Reds 1-0 on Saturday to earn a meeting with Real Madrid in the Club World Cup.

Ali Mabkhout scored in the 52nd minute from a pass by Romarinho.

Al Jazira will face Madrid on Wednesday in the semifinals.

Also, Victor Guzman scored in the second half of extra time for Mexican club Pachuca to edge 10-man Wydad Casablanca of Morocco 1-0.

Guzman finally broke the deadlock at Zayed Sports City Stadium in the 112th minute. The midfielder headed in a cross by Jonathan Urretaviscaya.

Casablanca’s Brahim Nakach was sent off in the 69th minute for his second yellow card.

Pachuca faces Brazil’s Gremio in the semifinals on Tuesday.

