U-23 national football camp at Andheri sports complex

Following the senior Indian team’s camp ahead of its recent trip to Cambodia, for a friendly, and to Myanmar for the AFC Asian Cup qualifying game, Andheri sports complex will play host to the national under 23 football camp later this month.

A request to this effect has been received by the Western India Football Association which has confirmed the conduct of the camp after making all the required arrangements, said WIFA secretary Souter Vaz.

“The camp will be held from May 15-19 at the Mumbai Football Arena (in the Andheri Sports Complex),” Vaz told PTI.

Senior national team coach, Stephen Constantine, would be in charge of the camp for the under 23 probables, it was learnt.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai District Football Association (MDFA) wants to hold more international games at the same venue following the successful conduct of the India v Puerto Rico friendly late last year.

“We want to hold more international games there,” said MDFA president, Aditya Thackeray, at a media conference. Constantine was impressed with the venue where India blanked higher-ranked Puerto Rico 4-0.

The complex is the home venue of ISL team Mumbai City FC from the last season.

