U-17 World Cup stadiums at Kolkata, Kochi to be ready by May 30: Vijay Goel

Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel expressed satisfaction over the preparation of the two venues – Kolkata and Kochi, for the Under-17 FIFA World Cup in October. He said that both the venues would be ready by May 30.

“I am quite satisfied with the progress here, though some finishing touches are needed. They will finish everything by May 30,” Goel said in a news conference and added, “At SAI Complex, some work related to changing room and floodlights are being done. I have given them instruction to finish work by May 30.”

Goel also said that work in Kochi will finish by May 30, “There has been a lot of delay in work at the Jawaharlal Nehru Athletic Stadium. But they have assured that latest by May 30 the work will be finished. I will come back again and play a demonstration match when the venue is ready.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking special interest. I want it to be organised in a proper way. We will finish the work by May 30 at any cost. We will coordinate from Delhi.”

Goel also said that the initiatives would be taken to ensure that stadiums are packed during the tournament. “In FIFA preparation meetings, our full effort has been to ensure that not a single stadium remains empty. We want to see that the stadiums look small. We will try to ensure that the fever of football is spread across India.”

“It’s a great opportunity and proud moment for India that for the first time India will host the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Through this World Cup, we will touch 15,000 schools and will reach Mission 11 Million.”, he added.

