U-17 World Cup: Sports Minister Vijay Goel to inspect Kochi stadium

The visit was necessitated due to some complaints of delay in preparation for hosting this prestigious event

By: PTI | Updated: April 27, 2017 3:09 pm
Earlier, FIFA’s inspection team had last month expressed “deep concern” over the pace of work at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel will be visiting Kochi tomorrow to take stock of the progress at the Jawaharlal Stadium, one of the six venues for hosting U-17 World Cup matches, and the training grounds.

The Local Organising Committee of FIFA U-17 World Cup had earlier this month asserted that Kochi was on its way to complete preparation work by May 15, rubbishing speculations that the venue could be dropped.

The visit was necessitated due to some complaints of delay in preparation for hosting this prestigious event. After Kochi, he (Goel) will visit the other five venues, where World Cup matches will be played, for on-the-spot assessment of preparation,” the sports ministry said in a statement.

It added, “During his visit, the minister will review the activities of SAI Centre at Kochi.”

FIFA’s inspection team had last month expressed “deep concern” over the pace of work at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and set May 15 as deadline for completing work

