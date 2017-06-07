Two England fans receive life bans over Nazi gestures during friendly against Germany

England fans representational image. England fans representational image.

Two England fans received lifetime bans over making Nazi gestures during a friendly against Germany that took place in March which Germany won by 1-0 in Dortmund.

According to the Football Association (FA), one of the fans acted like Adolf Hitler while the other made a Nazi salute, pointing towards the German fans. Both of them received their first lifetime bans by the FA.

The friendly also saw 27 members of England’s official travel club temporarily banned from attending matches while six received written warnings.

“The behaviour of a section of the England support in Dortmund was inappropriate, disrespectful and disappointing,”

FA chairman Greg Clarke said at the time. “The FA has consistently urged supporters to show respect and not to chant songs that could be regarded as insulting to others.”

“Individuals who engage in such behaviour do not represent the overwhelming majority of England fans, nor the values and identity we should aspire to as a football nation,” he said.

The FA claimed that such anti-social behavious is usually carried out by male fans between the age of 18 and 25, under the influence of alcohol.

142 England fans have been issued with bans since 2014 for six months to five years, with 239 issued warnings.

A total of 4,761 members of England’s official supporters club are expected to travel to Glasgow for Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Scotland.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd