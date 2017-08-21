Tri-nation series: You don’t travel around the world only to compete but not win, says St. Kitts and Nevis coach Jacques Passy

Jacques Passy with his side during training. (Source: AIFF) Jacques Passy with his side during training. (Source: AIFF)

St. Kitts and Nevis coach Jacques Passy looks confident ahead of the Hero Tri-nation International Football Series taking place in India where his side will face the higher ranked host country and Mauritius.

In an exclusive interview to http://www.aiff.com, Passy said, “You don’t travel around the world only to compete but not win. Obviously, our first priority is to win. First, we will try to conquer Mauritius tomorrow and then win the game against India. We’ll take one game at a time.”

“You don’t get the opportunity like this everyday. The Challenge lies in playing outside our continent, our comfort zone. The character of the players will be significant”, he added.

On playing India, a higher ranked team, Passy said, “4 months back, we were 70 and India were much below than us. Now, it’s the other way around. Frankly speaking, I don’t prefer to buy the ranking formula. The game is played on the pitch and it’ll always be so. Rankings are irrelevant.”

He, however, was all praise for Indian hospitality saying, “The Indian hospitality has been excellent so far in all true senses. Whoever we’ve interacted to appeared so dearer and nicer to us, we can’t think of complaining about anything. We’re already started to feel at home.”

St. Kitts & Nevis will first play Mauritius on Tuesday at 5.30 pm.

