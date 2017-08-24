Tri-Nation series: India win tournament despite draw against St Kitts and Nevis

India vs St Kitts and Nevis ends in a draw. (Source: PTI) India vs St Kitts and Nevis ends in a draw. (Source: PTI)

In a heartbreak for India, the Blue Tiger’s nine-match winning streak came to an end after a difficult yet thrilling match against lower placed St Kitts and Nevis on Thursday which ended in a draw. India, however, won the tournament with four points, having defeated Mauritius 2-1 in their previous encounter.

St. Kitts and Nevis took advantage of India missing a number of chances as they equalised with a goal in the second half by a shot from Gvaune Amory, which Subrata Paul failed to save. However, the keeper needs to be credited for an amazing display, having saved a number of goals to help India avoid defeat.

The visitors had to wait for 33 minutes for the equaliser. Gvaune netted the ball after being assisted by Tiano Hanley, who headed the ball to the goal-scorer after a corner. Jackichand Singh scored the opening goal in the 38th minute of the match but the men in blue have a lot to work on ahead of the AFC Asia Cup.

After Robin Singh came in the second half to replace Balwant, he failed to convert many chances to double India’s lead before the visitors equalised. India are placed at 97, according to the latest FIFA ranking.

