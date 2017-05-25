Transfer to Real Madrid still hasn’t sunk in, says Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior will start playing for Los Blancos from July 2018. (Source: Reuters) Vinicius Junior will start playing for Los Blancos from July 2018. (Source: Reuters)

Vinicius Junior, who has been signed by Real Madrid for €45 million on Tuesday, can still not believe that he would be playing next to football great Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Spanish winners had been pursuing the 16-year-old Brazilian teenager, who plays for Flamengo, for months. He will start playing for Los Blancos from July 2018 and will play for his current club till then.

“It still hasn’t sunk in. I really like Cristiano Ronaldo and [Gareth] Bale, but for now I think about playing in Flamengo with Diego and [Jose Paolo] Guerrero,” Vinicius said in an interview to Fox Sports.

Although he did not have a part in the decision making, the talented teenager said that he was happy with the outcome. “It was not me that decided anything, it was my representatives together with Flamengo and my parents. I’m happy with reaching the objective, but now is about going step by step to win many titles with the Flamengo shirt.”

The boy wants to focus on maturing at Flamengo and not thinking much about the Spanish giants. He continued, “Then I will think about Real Madrid. I only think about arriving there with a clear head and still have to spend more time at Flamengo, from one to two years, to mature. I am not thinking about money, just playing and giving joy to the Rubro-Negro nation. I am very happy with the transfer, but my head is not in Real Madrid, only in Flamengo.”

As Barcelona and other top clubs from Europe showed interest in the 16-year-old, Real were quick to act and fix the deal with Flamengo.

