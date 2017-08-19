Only in Express

Transfer-seeking Riyad Mahrez stars in Leicester City win

Riyad Mahrez showed potential suitors what they could be getting by inspiring Leicester to a 2-0 win over Brighton in the English Premier League on Saturday.

By: AP | Leicester | Published:August 19, 2017 11:09 pm
leicester city, leicester vs brighton, premier league Riyad Mahrez (R) put in a transfer request during the off-season. (Source: AP)
The Algeria winger put in a transfer request during the off-season but Leicester hasn’t received a suitable offer, rejecting three bids from Italian side Roma.

Setting up both goals against Brighton, and demonstrating the kind of form that earned him the player of the year award after Leicester’s title-winning season in 2015-16, might help secure him a move away before the transfer window shuts on Aug. 31.

Leicester, which opened the season by losing at Arsenal 4-3, went ahead after 52 seconds when Mahrez tricked his way into the area and curled in a shot that goalkeeper Mathew Ryan should have dealt with.

Instead, the Australia international spilled the ball straight to the waiting Shinji Okazaki, who tapped in his second goal of the season.

Mahrez sent in the corner that Harry Maguire nodded in to make it 2-0 in the 54th, the defender’s first goal since joining from Hull.

