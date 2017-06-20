Transfer rumours: Real Madrid does not want Alvaro Morata to leave

Alvaro Morata has been a Manchester United target. (Source: Reuters) Alvaro Morata has been a Manchester United target. (Source: Reuters)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has said that he has received no offers for either Cristiano Ronaldo or Alvaro Morata, who has been a Manchester United target. “No one at the club wants Morata to leave and I haven’t heard the player asking to leave.” (The Sun)

The Red Devils’ manager Jose Mourinho blocked the road for a move for Ronaldo. A United insider said, “No. Ronaldo wants only money from Real, nothing more.”(Daily Star)

Dani Alves is expected to join his former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. He has told Juventus that he wishes to leave and the club is holding talks to terminate his contract. Chelsea have also expressed interest in the 34-year-old. (Daily Mail)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund is expecting a bid from Manchester City. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has interests of Chelsea along with Liverpool, Manchester City (Mirror)

Izzy Brown could leave Chelsea permanently for a fee of around £8million if negotiations with his former club Huddersfield Town are successful. (Telegraph)

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic has expressed his desire for a move to Manchester United where he is expected to join former manager Jose Mourinho. (The Sun)

Swansea City hopes that former Chelsea and England star John Terry will join their side. Talks have already begun as the club is hoping to persuade him to join them after a successful Premier League campaign with the Premier League winners. (Mirror)

