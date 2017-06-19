Transfer rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo tells agent he wants Manchester United return

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly told his teammates that he wants to move away from Real Madrid. (Source: Reuters) Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly told his teammates that he wants to move away from Real Madrid. (Source: Reuters)

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the La Liga as well as defending the Champions League 2017 title with Real Madrid this season, has told his agent Jorge Mendes that he wants to return to his former club Manchester United. According to a report by The Sun, the football great has told Mendes to “do everything possible” to ensure that the move happens. The rumours of Ronaldo leaving the Spanish giants emerged after allegations of around £15 million tax fraud by a law firm. The interested clubs include United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester City might make a move for Joe Hart, says Daily Express

After AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma announced that he would not renew the contract with the Serie A club, the Italian side can make a move for Manchester City’s Joe Hart, who played for Torino on loan last season.

Chelsea to attempt signing of Alex Sandro and Tiemoue Bakayoko, says Guardian

Premier League winners Chelsea will strengthen their efforts to sign Alex Sandro from Juventus as well as Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko.

John Terry fuels rumours of joining Aston Villa, says Birmingham Mail

Chelsea great John Terry was last week pictured with Steve Bruce playing golf. It gave rise to speculation that the former England captain will join Aston Villa, according to a report by Birmingham Mail.

In other transfer talks, Red Devils’ Chris Smalling transfer might be discussed at Tottenham Hotspur as the manager Mauricio Pochettino is looking for a centre-back. The talk has been written by the Sun, who also reported the biggest transfer rumour of the week about Ronaldo showing interest in a move to his former club.

