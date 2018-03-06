Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus: When and where to watch TOT vs JUV Champions League match, live streaming, time in IST

Harry Kane has been in brilliant form this season for Tottenham. (Reuters/File) Harry Kane has been in brilliant form this season for Tottenham. (Reuters/File)

Tottenham Hotspur will look to advance further to the quarterfinal of the Champions League for the first time when they host 2017 runners-up Juventus at Wembley for the return leg of the Round of 16 fixture. The first fixture between the two teams at the Allianz Stadium ended in a 2-2 draw with the English side making a tremendous comeback after going 2-0 down in the first 10 minutes. With the home ground advantage in their favour, and the benefits of the two away goals, the Mauricio Pochettino-led Spurs will look to ensure they can get past the Italian club and enter the quarterfinals.

When is the Champions League Round of 16 match between Tottenham and Juventus?

The Champions League Round of 16 match between Tottenham and Juventus is on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Tottenham and Juventus are currently tied at 2-2, but the English Premier League team has two away goals advantage coming into the fixture.

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the Champions League Round of 16 match between Tottenham and Juventus?

The kickoff for the Champions League Round of 16 match between Tottenham and Juventus is scheduled at 1:15 AM IST.

Where is the Champions League Round of 16 match between Tottenham and Juventus being played?

The Champions League Round of 16 match between Tottenham and Juventus is being played at the Wembley Stadium in London, England. It is the home ground of Tottenham Hotspur.

Which channel will air the Champions League Round of 16 match between Tottenham and Juventus?

The Champions League Round of 16 match between Tottenham and Juventus will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

How do I live stream the Champions League Round of 16 match between Tottenham and Juventus?

The Champions League Round of 16 match between Tottenham and Juventus can be followed live on Sony Liv. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com.

