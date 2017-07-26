Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino speaks to fourth official Jorge Gonzalez. (Source: Reuters) Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino speaks to fourth official Jorge Gonzalez. (Source: Reuters)

Mauricio Pochettino was sent off during a fierce ‘friendly’ clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Roma after he had a meltdown. He was then ordered to go to the stands after a heated argument with an official.

The 45-year-old manager launched into a heated argument with the fourth official who gestured to security staff that the Pochettino should be sent to the stands. The match ended with the Spurs losing to the Serie A side 3-2.

The Argentinian manager said in a post match press conference, “It was a situation that we were talking in Spanish, not in English. But I believe it was a chat that OK, we were talking and then started to speak louder.”

“But for me then I said to him, I apologise. Maybe I was a bit nervous for some situations that were happening on the pitch. But he wanted me to be sent off but I said ‘come on that’s no sense because we were talking in Spanish and nobody could understand us.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino loses his cool during his side’s 3-2 defeat to Roma at the Red Bull Arena #THFC 😠😡⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ECuV5a2upd — Yahoo Sport UK (@YahooSportUK) 26 July 2017

“I said ‘Come on, all that happened there stayed between us. It was all good I think. It was not a problem. I apologised to him about my behaviour,” he added.

The Spurs will now play the final game of their three match US tour against Manchester City on Saturday in Nashville.

