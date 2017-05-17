Tottenham Hotspur’s Danny Rose to miss rest of season after knee surgery

Latest News
Spurs conformed that Danny Rose has undergone surgery on his left knee and will not return to action until next season.

By: Reuters | Published:May 17, 2017 3:27 am
Danny Rose has been sidelined since injuring his knee against Sunderland at the end of January. (Source: Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose has undergone surgery on his left knee and will not return to action until next season, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Rose has been sidelined since injuring his knee against Sunderland at the end of January, but was expected to return before the end of the current campaign.

“We can confirm that Danny Rose has undergone exploratory surgery on his left knee today,” Tottenham said on Twitter.

“He recently returned to training, however the problem has not been resolved fully therefore a decision has been made to proceed to surgery. He will now return to action next season.”

Rose, 26, has made 21 appearances for Tottenham this season, including 18 in the Premier League.

Tottenham, who are second in the table, travel to Leicester City on Thursday before ending their season at Hull City on Sunday.

