Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus Live score, Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Higuain, Dybala give Juventus 2-1 lead in second half

Tottenham Hotspur host Juventus in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg on Wednesday night looking to upset the Italian and European giants and reach the quarter-finals. Spurs recovered from 2 goals down in the first leg in Turin to come away with a 2-2 draw. The Old Lady has made two of the last three finals and boasts of not conceding domestically this calendar year, thanks to their strong defense and experienced goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. Paulo Dybala’s recent return from a two-month injury lay-off is timely for Juventus, as is the recovery of Gonzalo Higuain. Tottenham will be without Toby Alderweireld due to a hamstring injury. A low-scoring game would suit Pochettino’s men, who can progress in 90 minutes with a victory or a draw by the score of 0-0 or 1-1. Follow live score and updates from the Wembley Stadium of the Champions League Round of 16 second leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus:
Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus Live Score and Updates:
And Juventus steal Spurs' thunder from in their own stadium. A brilliant goal by Dybala gives Juventus 2-1 lead, putting Spurs behind on aggregate. Dybala breaks free and finishes over Lloris.
Higuain levels it for Juventus from close-range. He pokes in Lichsteiner's cross to level things up on the night
Matuidi is replaced by Asamoah, who brings immediate pace to the much needed team.
Moments later Alli is shown yellow for a foul on Khedira. Match is getting more and more intense
Chiellini booked for a late challenge as he barges into Alli. Boos from the stands echo in the stadium
Yellow card to Benatia for a foul on Alli as his studs hit the Spurs' player in the back.
Second half between Spurs and Juve is underway at Wembley. Pressure now on Juventus who need to step up if they want to move forward to the next round.
Son Heung-min's strike gives Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 lead at the break after a bright first-half display at Wembley.
Yellow card shown to Pjanic for a late challenge on Alli
Juventus don't give up. They respond with a counter-attack but the shot from Pjanic goes wide.
Son slides in Trippier's cross at the back post to give his side 1-0 lead with six minutes to go before the half-time
Alex Sandro booked for a foul on Trippier. He shoved Trippier in the back to receive a yellow card. The match is heating up
It has been a very entertaining match so far, even though goalless the first 30 minutes. A lot of chances created by both sides. More by hosts Spurs but Buffon puches them all out.
Yellow card shown to Vertonghen after he sticks a leg out because of which Dybala goes down.
Costa gets away down the right into the box, pushes the ball past Vertonghen but goes down! That should have been a penalty! Referee says no. Replays of the video make it even more difficult to think that the referee made the right decision.
Erikson's shot is blocked well by Buffon. It finds its way back to Son who goes for a powerful header which is perfectly blockecd by Buffon.
That was a close shave for Juventus as Harry Kane's shot misses the net by inches. Chiellini tried to defend so Kane went for a deflected shot but it did not reach its target.
Juventus isn't far behind either. Minutes after Spurs' first attack, the Italian side make their move but Higuain misses Costa's pass by inches.
Three minutes into the game and hosts Tottenham attack as Son aims for the net but Buffon makes a smart save from a narrow angle.
Here we go! The match between Spurs and Juve is underway at Wembley.
A minute of silence is observed for Italy and Fiorentina defender Davide Astori, who passed away this weekend
Another big European night begins. The players are out on the field. Match set to begin in another five minutes. A wonderful atmosphere at the Wembley
The players are on the field warming-up for the big match.
Juventus XI: Buffon; Barzagli, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala, Higuain, Douglas Costa Bench: Szczęsny, Rugani, Lichtsteiner, Asamoah, Marchisio, Sturaro, Bentancur
Here is the line-up of the home team: Lloris (C), Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the UCL second leg Round of 16 match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus at Wembley Stadium. The two teams drew 2-2 in the first leg and Spurs go into this match with an advantage of two away goals.