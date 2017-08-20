Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: Twitterrati hails Marcos Alonso after the Blues defeat Spurs 2-1

Marcos Alonso scored both the goals for Chelsea. (Source: Reuters) Marcos Alonso scored both the goals for Chelsea. (Source: Reuters)

Premier League’s first London derby of the season was how we expected it to be – super thrilling! And why wouldn’t it be? It was a match between the top two clubs of last season. It was a match at Wembley, the first Premier League fixture to be held there and it was dramatic.

Even though Spurs were not very close to the table toppers Chelsea last season, the game on Sunday told a different story as Mauricio Pochettino’s men gave a difficult time to the Blues before they escaped with a victory at the very end of the match. The talented Spaniard Marcos Alonso scored twice to hand Chelsea their first win of the season, despite a tough fight by Tottenham and an own goal by Mitchy Batshuayi, that equalised the match 1-1 with six minutes of the match remaining.

Twiterrati reacted to the exciting match that saw two stunning goals from Alonso. Here are the best reactions:

Marcos Alonso’s game by numbers vs. Spurs: 100% shot accuracy

100% tackles won

100% take-ons completed

6 clearances

2 goals Match-winner. pic.twitter.com/kEBvdE1WE0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) 20 August 2017

Antonio Conte celebrates Marcos Alonso’s winning goal in the only way he knows how. Missed this! 2-1 #CFC pic.twitter.com/pZVaPwN6cS — Chelsea GIFs (@ChelseaGIFs) 20 August 2017

?? Goals since the start of last season in the Premier League: Paul Pogba: 6 Marcos Alonso: 7 ?? ?? The Spanish Diablo. pic.twitter.com/ItA2mYCRUj — kwiff (@KwiffOfficial) 20 August 2017

Brilliant from Kante. Great from Alonso. Poor from Wanyama. Awful from Lloris. Huge for Chelsea. Killer for Spurs. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 20 August 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Spurs 1-2 Chelsea FT: Shots: 19-10

Possession: 60%-40%

Chances created: 14-9

Pass accuracy: 85%-72% Marcos Alonso the hero. ?? pic.twitter.com/wBCiMK7ua0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) 20 August 2017

FULL-TIME: A frustrating afternoon as Alonso’s double sees us defeated at Wembley. #COYS pic.twitter.com/vdi9wFZx3a — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) 20 August 2017

Pedro completed just one pass after coming on as a 78th minute substitute vs. Spurs. It was the assist for Marcos Alonso’s winner. ?? pic.twitter.com/jlO6Uk1EGk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) 20 August 2017

Since he joined Chelsea, no defender has scored more Premier League goals than Marcos Alonso’s 8 in 33 games. What an incredible signing. — Jake Cohen (@JakeFCohen) 20 August 2017

Chelsea had lost their first match of the season against Burnley City but came back stronger with Alonso leading the charge. He finished with 100% shot accuracy, 100% tackles won, 100% take-ons completed, 6 clearances and 2 goals.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd