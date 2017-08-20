Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: Twitterrati hails Marcos Alonso after the Blues defeat Spurs 2-1

Only in Express
Marcos Alonso scored twice to hand Chelsea their first win of the season, despite a tough fight by Tottenham and an own goal by Mitchy Batshuayi, that equalised the game 1-1 with six minutes of the match remaining.

August 20, 2017
chelsea vs tottenham hotspur, chelsea vs spurs, spurs vs chelsea, marcos alonso, twitterrati, football, premier league, sports news, indian express Marcos Alonso scored both the goals for Chelsea. (Source: Reuters)
Premier League’s first London derby of the season was how we expected it to be – super thrilling! And why wouldn’t it be? It was a match between the top two clubs of last season. It was a match at Wembley, the first Premier League fixture to be held there and it was dramatic.

Even though Spurs were not very close to the table toppers Chelsea last season, the game on Sunday told a different story as Mauricio Pochettino’s men gave a difficult time to the Blues before they escaped with a victory at the very end of the match. The talented Spaniard Marcos Alonso scored twice to hand Chelsea their first win of the season, despite a tough fight by Tottenham and an own goal by Mitchy Batshuayi, that equalised the match 1-1 with six minutes of the match remaining.

Twiterrati reacted to the exciting match that saw two stunning goals from Alonso. Here are the best reactions:

Chelsea had lost their first match of the season against Burnley City but came back stronger with Alonso leading the charge. He finished with 100% shot accuracy, 100% tackles won, 100% take-ons completed, 6 clearances and 2 goals.

