Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: Marcos Alonso scores incredible goals, watch videos

The thrilling match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea has given a kickstart to the Premier League’s new season as the tough fight between the top two teams of last season ended with 2-1 in the favour of the Blues. The Spurs had a spectacular run last season, ending unbeaten at home. However, in the first Premier League match taking place at Wembley, they went down to reigning champions Chelsea after a hard fought battle.

While Marcos Alonso scored two brilliant goals for Chelsea, the match that was in Tottenham’s domination saw an own goal by Mitchy Batshuayi that equalised the game with six minutes to go for the final whistle.

Here are the three goals from the London derby:

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea

What a goal by Alonso! Perfection. Anywhere else and Lloris has a chance to save it. Superb. #THFCvCFC pic.twitter.com/tqGn6vStxi — – (@WengerTactic2) 20 August 2017

Marcos Alonso scored a stunner from a free-kick with his left foot that went curling to the left out of the reach of Lloris and into the top corner.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Chelsea

Gorgeous header from Batshuayi. Shame it was on his own goal. #CFC pic.twitter.com/mFJOXA5jZu — Nils Linnenbrügger (@DocNaismith) 20 August 2017

After Gerard Pique’s own goal during El Clasico, it was Mitchy Batshuayi’s moment of shame as he sent a brilliant header, unfortunately in the opponent’s net. That left the game 1-1 with six minutes remaining. It looked like Tottenham’s only chance to steal the game from Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Chelsea

WHAT A GOAL ALONSO AGAINNNN pic.twitter.com/3PIhERcb88 — TacticalAC (@TacticalAC) 20 August 2017

Alsonso became the man of the match as he sent another stunning shoot rolling in the net, with just three minutes remaining for the final whistle, handing Chelsea their first win of the season and that too against a strong team like Tottenham.

