Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, Live football score: Spurs 0-0 Chelsea as game picks off

The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on Sunday is expected to be thrilling for more than one reason. It is not just the first London derby of the 2017-18 season, it is a fight between the reigning top two teams of the Premier League. After winning the domestic title in just one year under manager Antonio Conte, the Blues did not have a great start to this season, losing the FA Community Shield final against Arsenal, followed by defeat in the first game of the league against Burnley FC. On the other hand, the Spurs had a positive start to their season with a win against Newcastle 2-0 last week. The team looks confident after finally making a signing of young Ajax defender Davinson Sánchez. In contrast, Chelsea have already spent in excess of £141million on signings this summer. This will be the first-ever Premier League match played at Wembley Stadium. Catch live scores and updates of Spurs vs Chelsea in English Premier at Wembley.

2033 hrs IST: New signing Morata is looking dangerous along with William.

2030 hrs IST: Match begins.

2027 hrs IST: An excited Wembley welcomes players of the two best teams of previous season on the field.

1955 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Spurs vs Chelsea from the second matchday of English Premier League. First up, a look at the teams.

TEAMS:

Tottenham: Lloris; Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Trippier, Wanyama, Dembele, Davies; Eriksen; Alli, Kane. Subs: Vorm, Walker-Peters, Wimmer, Son, Sissoko, Janssen, Winks.

Chelsea: Courtois; Rudiger, David Luiz, Azpilicueta; Christensen, Bakayoko, Kante, Alonso; Moses, Morata, Willian. Subs: Caballero, Musonda, Batshuayi, Pedro, Kenedy, Tomori, Scott.

