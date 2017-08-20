Only in Express
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, Live football score: Spurs 0-0 Chelsea as game picks off

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Live: Tottenham Hotspur meet Chelsea, the top two reigning teams of the domestic league, in the first London derby of the Premier League 2017-18 season. Here are the latest updates and scores from the game.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 20, 2017 8:34 pm
tottenham vs chelsea, spurs vs chelsea, tottenham vs chelsea live, spurs vs chelsea live, antonio conte, football, sports news, indian express Tottenham vs Chelsea Live: Latest updates from the first London derby of the season.
The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on Sunday is expected to be thrilling for more than one reason. It is not just the first London derby of the 2017-18 season, it is a fight between the reigning top two teams of the Premier League. After winning the domestic title in just one year under manager Antonio Conte, the Blues did not have a great start to this season, losing the FA Community Shield final against Arsenal, followed by defeat in the first game of the league against Burnley FC. On the other hand, the Spurs had a positive start to their season with a win against Newcastle 2-0 last week. The team looks confident after finally making a signing of young Ajax defender Davinson Sánchez. In contrast, Chelsea have already spent in excess of £141million on signings this summer. This will be the first-ever Premier League match played at Wembley Stadium. Catch live scores and updates of Spurs vs Chelsea in English Premier at Wembley.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Live Score and Updates: In the first London derby of the season, to be played at Wembley, Spurs look to add to their opening day win while Chelsea hope to bounce back from first day blushes.

2033 hrs IST: New signing Morata is looking dangerous along with William.

2030 hrs IST: Match begins.

2027 hrs IST: An excited Wembley welcomes players of the two best teams of previous season on the field.

1955 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Spurs vs Chelsea from the second matchday of English Premier League. First up, a look at the teams.

TEAMS:

Tottenham: Lloris; Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Trippier, Wanyama, Dembele, Davies; Eriksen; Alli, Kane. Subs: Vorm, Walker-Peters, Wimmer, Son, Sissoko, Janssen, Winks.

Chelsea: Courtois; Rudiger, David Luiz, Azpilicueta; Christensen, Bakayoko, Kante, Alonso; Moses, Morata, Willian. Subs: Caballero, Musonda, Batshuayi, Pedro, Kenedy, Tomori, Scott.

