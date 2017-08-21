Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: Five talking points as Marcos Alonso brace seals Wembley victory

Marcos Alonso scored a brace. (Source: Reuters) Marcos Alonso scored a brace. (Source: Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea played the first London derby of the season which turned out to be a thrilling match for the two top teams of the league. Chelsea defeated the Spurs 2-1 to end up with three points after a shocking loss in their opening game of the season against Burnley FC.

Here are the five talking points from Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea:

Marcos Alonso

Definitely the star of the match, Marcos Alonso impressed with two brilliant goals to become the most talked about element of the Premier League fixture. Scoring both the goals for Chelsea, Alonso became the sole reason for Chelsea’s three points from this tough fixture.

Chelsea still the strongest

After Chelsea had a brilliant campaign last season, ending at the top with a big point difference to trailing Tottenham Hotspur, critics questioned if the club would be able to maintain the consistency in the following season. And many did read into the Blues’ poor show in the pre-season when Antonio Conte’s men lost multiple matches as well as the FA Community Shield final against Arsenal, along with the first domestic league match against Burnley FC. They, however, proved the critics wrong by giving a tough fight to a powerful team.

Tottenham Hotspur’s failed chances

Even though Chelsea won the match without the home advantage, the Spurs need to be given credit for holding their fort and giving a tough fight till the very end. And that was visible by Tottenham’s creation of chances throughout the game.

Here is the division of shots, possession, chances created and pass accuracy between the two teams that will prove that they were the better yet unlucky team of the day.

Shots: 19-10

Possession: 60%-40%

Chances created: 14-9

Pass accuracy: 85%-72%

Tiemoue Bakayoko proves his worth

When Chelsea brought in Tiemoue Bakayoko in place of Nemanja Matic, the move was very critically accessed and some even warned Conte that he would go down. The Serb, however, proved his worth in the game on Sunday when he was included in the playing XI in place of suspended Cesc Fabregas. Bakayoka played well on the left, despite being more comfortable in the center of the midfield.

Spurs’ Wembley woes continue

While the White Hart Lane is being redeveloped, Tottenham will be playing all their home games in all competitions at Wembley this season. But to their disadvantage, their record at the stadium looks terrifying and the London derby proved just that. Even though the atmosphere was magical, the team needs to forget the woriries attacked to the stadium and put their best foot forward.

