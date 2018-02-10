Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal: When and where to watch Premier League match, live streaming, time in IST

Tottenham will square-off against Arsenal at Wembley.(Source: AP) Tottenham will square-off against Arsenal at Wembley.(Source: AP)

As the race for the top four spots heats up in the English Premier League, Tottenham and Arsenal lock horns once again in the fabled London Derby on Saturday. Last season it was Mauricio Pochettino’s side which came up trumps with a 2-0 win but this season promises to be a different ball game altogether. While Tottenham will feel at home at Wembley after a string of good performances and a famous win against Manchester United, Arsenal will be no pushovers. In fact, the Gunners have won each of their previous nine matches at the national stadium. However, what Arsene Wenger’s side needs to find is some stability and consistency away from home. With the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan on one end and Harry Kane and Delle Ali on the other, a mouth-watering clash awaits football fans across the globe. Tottenham are fifth in the table with 49 points, while Arsenal are at sixth with 45 points. (English Premier League Home | Fixtures | Standings/Table)

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal in the English Premier League?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal will be played on Saturday, February 10, 2018.

What time is the kickoff between Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal in the English Premier League?

The kickoff for Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal in the Premier League is at 6 PM IST.

Where is Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal in the Premier League?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal will be played at the Wembley Stadium.

Which channel will air the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal in the Premier League will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I live stream the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd