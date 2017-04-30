Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Arsenal, Live Premier League: Tottenham creating the big chances

Live Spurs vs Arsenal: It will be the last time that the North London Derby will be played at White Hart Lane. (Source: Reuters) Live Spurs vs Arsenal: It will be the last time that the North London Derby will be played at White Hart Lane. (Source: Reuters)

It will be the last time that the North London derby will be hosted at the White Hart Lane when Tottenham Hotspur take on Arsenal on Sunday. For the better part of the recent history between the two sides, Tottenham have been the team chasing the top 4 while Arsenal were the side that fought to stay in it. But this season, indeed in the past two years, the tables have turned. Tottenham are pushing for a maiden Premier League title while Arsenal have produced their worst performances since Arsene Wenger took charge. They are now outsiders in the race to the Champions League spots. Catch live updates of the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal here.

Live Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, Premier League:

2137 hrs IST: 40 minutes have gone not the kind of quality we would have hoped for considering the occasion, but Tottenham had enough chances to put this game out of Arsenal’s reach and have failed to do so.

2125 hrs IST: Another big one from Tottenham, Son pushes down the left and takes a shot, it deflects to the path of Christian Eriksen who takes the shot and it is over.

2119 hrs IST: Big chance for Tottenham, Kane pushes from the right and sends in a cros, Alli arives and gets his head to it and misses! It was an empty goal in front of him.

2050 hrs IST: A look at the teams then;

Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal:

Here it is – our team for #THFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/PheeWvnCMo — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 30 April 2017

