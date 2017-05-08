Latest News

Tottenham Hotspur to play friendly in Hong Kong

The game, which will be played at Hong Kong Stadium on May 26, will take place less than a week after the conclusion of the English league season.

English Premier League title chasers Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Asia to play a friendly against recently crowned Hong Kong champions Kitchee at the end of May, the London club said on Monday.

The game, which will be played at Hong Kong Stadium on May 26, will take place less than a week after the conclusion of the English league season and will be part of the 20th-anniversary celebrations of the return of the former British colony to Chinese rule.

Tottenham is second in the league but a 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on Friday has seen their chances of overhauling leaders Chelsea diminish.

“We are delighted to accept the invitation to return to Hong Kong to play against one of their top clubs Kitchee SC and play our part in the anniversary celebrations,” said Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino on the club’s website.

“We are aware of our growing popularity across Asia. This latest visit represents a great chance for us to engage with our loyal fans in the region and thank them for their fantastic support and the commitment they make to watching us at any hour of the day or night.”

