Tottenham Hotspur targeting West Ham win to pile pressure on Chelsea

Tottenham can keep their title chase alive and cut the lead at the top to one point if they beat West Ham and Chelsea fumble against Middlesbrough.

By: Reuters | Published:May 2, 2017 12:57 pm
Spurs must beat West Ham United on Friday night to reduce the gap with Chelsea. (Source: Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur must beat West Ham United on Friday night to reduce the gap with Chelsea and hope the Premier League leaders falter under pressure, striker Harry Kane has said.

Second-placed Tottenham can keep their title chase alive and cut the lead at the top to one point if they beat West Ham and Chelsea fumble against Middlesbrough three days later.

“We just have to try to finish strong,” Kane told British media.

“We’ve got another game Friday night and it’s good to play first. Hopefully, we can drop the gap to one point and then see what happens.”

Kane said that Tottenham knew the pressure of playing later as they often played after champions Leicester City in the closing stages of last season and eventually faltered.

“We know what it’s like from when Leicester were playing last year before us, and even today, that it’s good to play first and put the pressure on,” he added.

“It will be a tough game away from home but hopefully we can get that win, put that pressure on and just wait and see.”

Tottenham lost 1-0 at West Ham last year but beat their London rivals at White Hart Lane earlier this season.

