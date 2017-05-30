Tottenham Hotspur share images of new stadium taking shape, see pics

Tottenham Hotspur hope that the stadium will be ready by the start of the next to next season. (Source: Twitter) Tottenham Hotspur hope that the stadium will be ready by the start of the next to next season. (Source: Twitter)

Tottenham Hotspur shared fresh pictures of their new home in construction on Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse of what can be expected at the end of the project.

The £800 million construction of the stadium will turn it into a 60,000-seat arena. The demolition of the old White Hart Lane started after their clash against Manchester United earlier this month. The club hopes that the stadium will be ready by the start of the next to next season.

The images shared by the English club show construction being taken place at the heart of the venue, inside the boundaries of the old stadium. The second placed club will be playing their home games at Wembley the next season till their stadium is ready.

The new stadium will have a 17,000-seater ‘Kop’ style home stand as well as a retractable pitch in order to host NFL American football matches.

Spurs had a strong season under Mauricio Pochettino and were the only competition to Premier League winners Chelsea, trailing the Blues by seven points. Harry Kane, who scored 29 goals this season for crucial in their campaign, helping Spurs to finish with 86 points. Dele Alli, Son Heung-Min helped Kane in their strong run.

The side were undefeated at home throughout the season, finishing ahead of Arsenal for the first time in two decades.

