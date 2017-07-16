Tottenham Hotspur sell forward Clinton Njie to Marseille

Clinton Njie has now moved to to Marseille from Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: Twitter) Clinton Njie has now moved to to Marseille from Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: Twitter)

Tottenham Hotspur sold Clinton Njie on a permanent basis to Marseille after the Cameroon forward failed to secure a regular role at White Hart Lane.

The 23-year-old did not start a single Premier League game for Spurs, making eight substitute appearances after arriving from Lyon in a deal reportedly worth more than £8million.

After his move from Lyon in 2015 for £8.3million , Njie failed to score even one for Tottenham. He appeared for Spurs 14 times, before leaving for the Ligue 1 club on loan last season.

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed Njie’s tranfer on Sunday by posting on their official Twitter page that they have reached an agreement with Marseille for a permanent transfer of Clinton Njie. They wrote, “We have reached agreement with @OM_Officiel for the permanent transfer of Clinton Njie. We wish Clinton all the best for the future.”

Tottenham have remained tight on their spending budget this month as the club’s new stadium is under construction. They are yet to make an official signing this summer. Other than Njie, Kyle Walker will also not be continuing with the White Hart Lane-side as he is set to continue with Manchester City.

Chelsea won the Premier League last season, with a seven-point difference to trailing Tottenham Hotspur, who booked themselves a spot in Champions League next season.

