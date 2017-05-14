Tottenham Hotspur secure runners-up spot on historic day

The final whistle sounded to confirm Tottenham Hotspur’s highest finish for 54 years. (Source: Reuters) The final whistle sounded to confirm Tottenham Hotspur’s highest finish for 54 years. (Source: Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur signed off 118 years at their soon-to-be-demolished White Hart Lane stadium with a 2-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday that ensured they will finish as Premier League runners-up. A carnival atmosphere preceded kickoff and the stadium erupted after six minutes when Victor Wanyama headed them in front against a weakened United side.

David de Gea kept United in the game with several fine stops while Harry Kane struck the crossbar shortly before halftime as the hosts looked to build on their advantage.

Home hero Kane scored his 22nd league goal of the season to make it 2-0 shortly after the interval but the celebrations were dampened when United skipper Wayne Rooney halved the deficit with just under 20 minutes remaining.

As rain began to fall on Tottenham’s parade their were some nervy moments but they hung on to claim a 14th successive home victory and remain unbeaten at the Lane all season.

As the final whistle sounded to confirm Tottenham’s highest finish for 54 years, hundreds of fans invaded the pitch to celebrate a memorable finale.

