Tottenham Hotspur makes first summer signings bringing in Davinson Sanchez, Paulo Gazzaniga

Davinson Sanchez joined from Ajax for a reported fee of 42 million pounds ($53.75, which would be a club record for Spurs, after passing his medical examination and learning he would be granted a work permit. Paulo Gazzaniga was signed from Southampton.

By: AP | London | Published:August 24, 2017 12:06 pm
Davinson Sanchez, Paulo Gazzaniga, Ajax, Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur had been the only English Premier League team yet to make a signing this summer. (Source: Twitter)
Tottenham completed its first signings of the summer transfer window by bringing in Colombia center back Davinson Sanchez and Argentine goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga on Wednesday.

Sanchez joined from Ajax for a reported fee of 42 million pounds ($53.75, which would be a club record for Spurs, after passing his medical examination and learning he would be granted a work permit.

Gazzaniga was signed from Southampton, the former club of Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. He is likely to be battling with Michel Vorm to be the back-up goalkeeper to captain Hugo Lloris.

Tottenham had been the only English Premier League team yet to make a signing this summer. Last season’s runner-up in the league sold right back Kyle Walker to Manchester City.

Also, Swansea began spending some of the 45 million pounds (then $58 million) the club received from Gylfi Sigurdsson’s move to Everton last week by signing midfielder Sam Clucas from Hull, which was relegated from the Premier League in May.

The fee for Clucas was not disclosed.

