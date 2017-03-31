Tottenham Hotspur given extension over Wembley stadium move

Tottenham Spurs have reached agreement with Wembley National Stadium Limited (WNSL) for an extension. (Source: Reuters) Tottenham Spurs have reached agreement with Wembley National Stadium Limited (WNSL) for an extension. (Source: Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur have been given an extension until April 30 to decide whether they will play their home fixtures at Wembley Stadium next season, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Tottenham’s current stadium is to be demolished at the end of the season as a new one is being constructed but chairman Daniel Levy said on Thursday the club might stay at White Hart Lane for longer than expected. (nL3N1H6469)

Spurs have reached agreement with Wembley National Stadium Limited (WNSL) for an extension.

“We shall be carefully monitoring the progress of the construction programme and public sector infrastructure delivery.” the club said on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

“Our intention remains to spend next season at the national stadium before returning to our new stadium in Tottenham for the 2018/19 season.”

Tottenham have received approval from Brent Council to play 27 games at Wembley next season.

