Tottenham Hotspur confirm move to Wembley stadium for 2017-18 season

Wembley stadium has served as Tottenham Hotspur’s home stadium for their Champions League matches this season. (Source: File) Wembley stadium has served as Tottenham Hotspur’s home stadium for their Champions League matches this season. (Source: File)

Tottenham Hotspur, on Saturday confirmed that they will be using the Wembley Stadium for their home matches in the 2017-18 season, according to English media. Spurs are set to leave the White Hart Lane where they have played since 1899, to a larger stadium adjacent to their current home.

Spurs needed to confirm their temporary move to Wembley by April 30. England’s national stadium has served as Spurs’ home ground for their Champions League matches this season. English media now reports that the club has confirmed their Premier League match against Manchester United on May 14 to be the last league match that will be played at the stadium.

Club chairman Daniel Levy is reported as saying that the new stadium will be one “of the best stadiums of its kind.” “Wembley will be our home for a season and then we shall return to what will be one of the best stadiums of its kind and the most unique in the world playing host to NFL games too – a stadium that will be key to our future growth and success,” he said before adding that the club was going through an “exciting time” both on and off the pitch.

Spurs are the only team giving a challenge to Chelsea’s run to the Premier League title. With five games remaining, Spurs trail their London rivals by four points. Their chances have been lifted after Chelsea’s defeat to Manchester United. The result curtailed their seven-point lead to four and prompted Chelsea boss Antonio Conte to call Spurs the “best team” in England.

Tottenham hope to move into their new 61,000-capacity stadium – a project expected to cost £800m – ahead of the start of the 2018/19 season.

