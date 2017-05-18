Tottenham Hotspur cannot compete with rivals in transfer window, says Mauricio Pochettino

Spurs finished second behind Chelsea in the league to qualify for the Europe’s elite competition. (Source: Reuters) Spurs finished second behind Chelsea in the league to qualify for the Europe’s elite competition. (Source: Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur cannot compete with their Premier League rivals offering huge wages in the transfer market despite securing a Champions League berth for the upcoming season, manager Mauricio Pochettino has said.

Spurs finished second behind Chelsea in the league to qualify for the Europe’s elite competition but Pochettino says it is not enough to attract “top players” and will instead look to add younger players to the squad.

“We talk about ‘if Tottenham are in the Champions League, it will be more attractive.’ But then it’s all about if you pay or not when we talk about top players,” Pochettino told reporters.

“We have unbelievable facilities but if some club is paying double the salary, then how can you convince them? We cannot lie to you. That is the reality.”

“You need younger players, like Dele Alli, who preferred to come here than another club.”

Pochettino also said they cannot afford to make any mistakes next season if they want to win the title.

Following a 2-0 victory over Manchester City on Oct. 2, the North London side had to wait for another five games for their next league win.

“It is about being more competitive next season. In October and November we dropped a lot of points and it was difficult to catch Chelsea,” the Argentinean added.

“So now it is time for us to look at it and find a way to fix the team, find better tools to improve in our methods and the way that we handle and manage the team.”

Spurs visit 11-placed Leicester City later on Thursday before travelling to already-relegated Hull City on Sunday in their final game of the season.

