Tottenham Hotspur beat local rivals Arsenal 2-0, keep up the pressure on Chelsea

A deserved victory kept Tottenham Hotspur four points behind leaders Chelsea, who won 3-0 at Everton earlier.

By: Reuters | London | Published:April 30, 2017 11:23 pm
Tottenham Hotspur beat local rivals Arsenal with second-half goals from prolific pair Dele Alli and Harry Kane on Sunday to maintain their Premier league title challenge.

Alli put Spurs ahead in the 56th minute when he followed up after Christian Eriksen’s shot was saved. Two minutes later Kane went down in the penalty area under Gabriel’s challenge and got up to convert the penalty.

Tottenham’s victory in Arsene Wenger’s 50th North London derby as Arsenal manager ensured Spurs will finish above their neighbours for the first time in 22 years.

It was their ninth successive league win and the margin would have been greater but for some fine saves by Petr Cech.

