Torino has been one of the greatest experiences of my life, says Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart

Joe Hart wrote an emotional message for Torino. (Source: Instagram) Joe Hart wrote an emotional message for Torino. (Source: Instagram)

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart confirmed on Monday that he is leaving Serie A club Torino after 36 appearances for the club. He is expected to be back in Manchester after the summer break where decision on his future will be made.

In an emotional message, Hart posted a long message on Instagram calling Torino a special football club. He said that he would never forget the way the Italian club treated him and his family. The 30-year-old wrote, “Thank you Torino…. I am so proud to have played for your special football club. The way you have treated me and my family is something that we will never forget.”

The English footballer said that he met a number of special people at the club he joined in August and he promised to return back to Torino some day. “I will forever support Torino for the rest of my days. I have met so many special people and this has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. I will come back to see you all one day so it is bye for now, enjoy an amazing summer.”

Torino head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic had earlier said that although he wanted to keep Hart in the team, he could not as the Italian side could not afford him.

Hard ended the post with ‘Manchester’ suggesting his return to the club that ended the season on the third place. Pep Guardiola is however unlikely to sign Hart as reports have suggested that the Etihad side is interested in signing Ederson during the summer.

Everton, Liverpool and Manchester United have shown interest in the England goalkeeper.

