Tony Adam’s Granada says farewell to Liga with another loss

The defensive troubles that plagued Granada all season were evident against Espanyol. The defensive troubles that plagued Granada all season were evident against Espanyol.

Granada said farewell to six seasons in Spain’s first division with a 2-1 loss at home to Espanyol on Friday. Granada was relegated three rounds ago. It finished the season on an eight-match losing streak, the last seven of which came under the orders of former Arsenal captain Tony Adams.

The defensive troubles that plagued Granada all season were evident in its last match.

Leo Baptistao scored from a poor clearance by Granada’s David Lomban in the third minute and fellow centerback Ruben Vezo knocked an Espanyol cross into his own net five minutes later,.

Andreas Pereira pulled one back for the hosts in the 22nd.

“I only want to ask forgiveness from our fans,” Pereira said. “This club has to continue forward.”

Espanyol moved into eighth place before the rest of the matches of the final round.

Osasuna and Sporting Gijon will join Granada in the second division next season.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now