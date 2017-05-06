Latest News

Timothy Weah, son of George, helps US qualify for FIFA U-17 World Cup

Timothy Weah scored the final goal as the United States beat Cuba 6-2 to qualified for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Published:May 6, 2017 12:31 pm
Bastia The U.S. will play Mexico or Costa Rica in Sunday’s CONCACAF final.

Timothy Weah, a son of 1995 FIFA Player of the Year George Weah, scored the final goal as the United States beat Cuba 6-2 Friday at Panama City and qualified for the Under-17 World Cup.

A 17-year-old forward from Rosedale, New York, who is in Paris Saint-Germain’s youth system, Weah assisted on Zyen Jones’ 49th-minute goal for a 4-2 lead and scored his second goal of the North and Central American and Caribbean Championship in the 88th, curling a left-footed shot around goalkeeper Danny Echeverria. Bryan Reynolds got the fifth U.S. goal 83rd minute after Weah’s shot was parried by Echeverria into Reynolds’s path.

The Americans built a 3-1 halftime lead on Indiana Vassilev’s goal in the 15th minute, Miguel Coll’s go-ahead own goal in the 37th and Andrew Carleton’s goal in the 39th. Brian Savigne had tied the score in the 19th.

The Under-17 World Cup will be played in India from Oct. 6-28.

 

