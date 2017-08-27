Only in Express

Timo Werner strikes twice as RB Leipzig crush Freiburg

By: Reuters | Leipzig | Published:August 27, 2017 10:23 pm
Timo Werner grabbed his second goal of the afternoon. (Source: AP)
Timo Werner struck twice as RB Leipzig came from a goal down to crush visitors Freiburg 4-1 on Sunday for their first victory of the Bundesliga season.

Last season’s surprise runners-up took instant control of the game, pinning Freiburg back and having more than 60 percent possession, but it was the visitors who scored first with Florian Niederlechner completing a superb passing move in the 23rd minute.

The goal turned the game on its head and it was Leipzig now who were under pressure, desperate to find an equaliser before the break.

Werner, Jean-Kevin Augustin and Marcel Sabitzer all had their share of golden chances but they had to wait until right after the break to level with Germany international Werner’s glancing header from an Emil Forsberg corner.

They never looked back as Willi Orban tapped in seven minutes later to put them ahead and the talented 21-year-old Werner grabbed his second goal of the afternoon.

With Freiburg’s defence having crumbled in the second half Bruma completed Leipzig’s strong comeback with an 80th-minute effort.

Borussia Dortmund top the table on goal difference after making it two wins out of two matches with a 2-0 victory over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Champions Bayern Munich are also on a maximum six points following their win against Werder Bremen by the same score, as are Hamburg SV with their best start in eight seasons.

