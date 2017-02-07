Tim Cahill apologises for outburst in Melbourne derby

Cahill was later banned for one match and will miss the clash with Brisbane Roar on February 11. REUTERS Cahill was later banned for one match and will miss the clash with Brisbane Roar on February 11. REUTERS

Melbourne City forward Tim Cahill has apologised for his outburst in Saturday’s A-League derby against city rivals Victory that earned him a red card while he was waiting to take the field as a late substitute.

The 37-year-old Australia forward was given his marching orders for dissent after he protested about a late Manny Muscat own goal that gave Victory a 2-1 win over City.

Cahill was later banned for one match and will miss the clash with Brisbane Roar on Feb. 11.

“I sincerely apologise to (referee) Chris Beath for my reaction,” Cahill wrote on his Instagram page. “My behaviour also hurt the game so I also apologise to my team, to Melbourne Victory and to all the fans at the game and watching at home.

“Regardless of whatever happens on the pitch, I have to respect the game and the officials.

“No matter the situation, I have to set an example and be accountable for my words and actions.”

Melbourne City goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis has also apologised for his behaviour in the tempestuous match after he called Melbourne Victory’s Besart Berisha a “gypsy” after the Albanian striker taunted him in the aftermath of the goal.

Bouzanis is to appear before an A-League disciplinary hearing on Wednesday.